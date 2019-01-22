JUST IN
James Norton to play con man in 'Chasing Agent Freegard'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

James Norton has signed on to play a con artiste in "Chasing Agent Freegard".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Norton will next be seen in the role of real-life British con man Robert Hendy-Freegard.

The film is based on Hendy-Freegard's story, who masqueraded as an MI5 agent and fooled several people into going underground for fear of assassination by the IRA.

Norton will also executive produce the project, through his recently launched banner Rabbit Track Pictures.

"Captain Phillips" fame Michael Bronner is co-producing.

Norton is best known for his work in "McMafia" and "War & Peace".

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 10:25 IST

