Boateng to seize his chance after shock Barcelona move

Ghanaian forward has vowed to make the most of his shock arrival at Barcelona, after a loan move for the journeyman from Italian side was sealed.

The leaders of said in a statement on Monday they had agreed a deal to take on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

"The agreement includes an eight-million-euro (USD 9 million) purchase option," the club said.

The arrival of Boateng, 31, will provide much-needed cover for up front in Ernesto Valverde's squad following the departure of to

The fiery forward has been a successful stopgap many times before, which Barca boss valued in his decision to bring him in.

"He doesn't seem to need much time to adapt, he knows his stuff and can start playing straight away," Valverde.

"He's comfortable in many positions, as a central striker or playing off another striker, and even deeper too," Valverde told the club website.

The himself was upbeat about the move when journalists spoke to him at the airport in

"Barca, I'm coming! I'm sad to leave but this is a great chance," said, according to a SKY feed.

"But don't ask me about Real Madrid. I only want to focus on and I hope to score at Bernabeu for the next Classico," Boateng said.

The will be presented to press and fans Tuesday at noon on the Camp Nou pitch, the club revealed.

Born in Germany, the half-brother of defender moved back to last year after helping Eintracht Frankfurt win the German Cup.

He has scored five goals in 15 games this season for

"With experience of playing in four of the biggest leagues in Europe, the Premier League, the Bundesliga, and La Liga, he is a man who has scored goals wherever he has been," FC said.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Schalke 04 has previously had a spell in Spain, with Las Palmas in 2016-17.

