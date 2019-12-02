Jamiat Ulema to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict on Monday

-
The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon, sources in the prominent Muslim body said.
On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member panel comprising legal experts and religious scholars to look into every aspect of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict.
The panel under the chairmanship of Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani had looked into the prospects of the review petition challenging the apex court verdict and recommended that a review plea should be filed in the case.
