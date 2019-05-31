Jammu experiences hottest day in season, sizzles at 44.1 deg C

Friday was the hottest day of the season in so far as the mercury soared in the city, with the maximum touching 44 degrees

The minimum in the city settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, a of the meteorological department said.

Searing heat conditions, along with long power outages, left the citizens of the city exasperated.

After remaining several degrees below the normal till last week, temperatures in the and Kashmir's winter capital have spiralled over the past few days.

The maximum on Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday was 43.6, 42.8 and 41.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in the city on Thursday, with a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the said.

