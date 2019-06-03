Jammu records max temp of 41.1 degrees Celsius

continued its downward trend across the region after recording the season's highest on Friday, but conditions prevailed as the maximum remained above the 40 degree-mark for the past one week.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 41.1 degrees Celsius which was 1.7 notches above the average for the season, a meteorological (MeT) said.

The weatherman has forecast light rains with gusty winds on Monday evening, Tuesday and Wednesday in some areas of region.

Friday was the hottest day of the season in so far, as the cross the 44 degrees mark.

The maximum continued to fall after Friday with the highs of 43.6 degrees Celsius and 42.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Long power outages and searing heat conditions have left people of Jammu exasperated.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims to in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in Jammu on Sunday with a high of 38.9 degrees Celsius, the said.

