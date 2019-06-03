Karna CM calls meet of MLAs Tuesday to discuss political scene

minister H D Kumaraswamy has called a meeting of legislators Tuesday amid expected cabinet expansion or reshuffle to save the government headed by him following persisting dissidence within coalition partner

A senior functionary Monday said the meeting was likely to discuss the recent political developments in the state, performance in the Lok Sabha and Urban Local body polls and steps the party will need to take politically in the future.

All political issues, including expansionor reshuffle of the Congress- ministry, are likely to come up for discussion during the meeting, he said.

Kumaraswamy and coalition and senior have held several rounds of meetings recently, the last being on Saturday night regarding cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

A top official source had said it is likely to take place only after June 4.

in last week had gone into a huddle to avert a potential existential crisis to the one-year-old coalition ministry and discussed about the possible cabinet rejig to address the dissidence within.

Kumaraswamy had also held discussions with Congress in

Coalition leaders have been unable toreach a consensus on whether to go in for cabinet expansion byfilling three vacant posts or reshuffle by asking a fewministers to step down and make way for the disgruntledlawmakers.

Siddaramiah, also the leader, Thursday had indicated thata reshuffle was on the cards.

Sources also said there are talks about first filling up three vacant posts and then going in for reshuffle if the need arises.

According to reports, Independent MLA Nagesh and KPJP MLA R Shankar are likely to be inducted into the cabinet from the JD(S)' share in the ministry, and the CM is likely to discussthis with party colleagues during the meeting Tuesday.

Both the MLAs had met on Saturday and held discussions.

Shankar was inducted into Kumaraswamy's cabinet, but was subsequently dropped during the reshuffle in December lastyear, following which both of them withdrew their supportto the government and sided with BJP.

Coalition worries have increased after BJP's spectacular win with 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in its pocket, leaving a mere one seat each to the ruling Congress and JDS.

Meanwhile, the Minister's office Monday said Kumaraswamy will start "Grama Vastvya" (overnight stay in villages) from June 21 with an intention to make the administration moreeffective.

On June 21, he will be at Gurmitkal taluk in Yadgir districtand the next day in Afzalpur taluk in district.

On July 5 and 6 Kumaraswamy will be at Bidar's Basavakalyana and Sidhanur of Raichur respectively for the programme.

Kumaraswamy held meeting with top officials on Monday regarding the nature of "Grama Vastvya".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)