55 Indians, 2 Myanmar officers to become flying instructors

As many as 55 officers of the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy and two from would soon become qualified flying instructors.

The officers would be graduating from the 146th qualified flying instructors course, a 25-week training programme that commenced December at the Flying Instructors School near here, a defence press release said Monday.

Among the total 57 officers - 46 are from the Indian Air Force, two from the Indian Army, six from the Indian Navy, one from the and two officers from the Myanmar Air Force, the release said.

"The course is a gruelling 25-week package comprising academics and flying training with tests at regular intervals, the focus during ground training is interfacing theoretical knowledge with practical aspects of and piloting," it said.

The graduates are awarded the coveted symbol of 'Qualified Flying Instructor' and a valedictory function would be held on June 7.

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, AVSM VM, would preside over the function, it said.

The trains operational pilots of the three defence services, paramilitary forces and officers from friendly foreign countries, it added.

