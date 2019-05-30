Jammu records season's hottest day at 43.6 degrees Celsius

recorded its hottest day of the so far on Thursday with a maximum of 43.6 degrees -- four notches above the normal, the meteorological department said.

The minimum in the city, however, settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, which is 1.2 degrees below the normal, a of the MeT department said.

After remaining several degrees below the normal till last week, temperatures in and Kashmir's winter capital have spiralled over the past few days.

The maximum temperatures on Wednesday and Tuesday were 42.8 degrees and 41.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in on Thursday with a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the said.

