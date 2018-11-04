Jammu-Srinagar NH opens for one-way traffic

The Jammu- national highway was opened for one-way traffic Sunday, a day after it was closed due to heavy snowfall and landslides, officials said.

The only all-weather road linking the Valley with the rest of the country, was opened for traffic coming from to after nine hours of clearance operations, they said.

The operation along the Jawahar tunnel, and Qazigund and Banihal-Ramban stretches was launched around 5 am on Sunday, Senior of Police (SSP), Ramban, Anita Sharma, told

It took almost nine hours for workers to clear the road for one-way traffic, she said.

The SSP said the over 300 stranded passengers, including tourists, who were evacuated from the area and brought to Banihal late Saturday night, were allowed to move towards on Sunday.

They were Jammu-bound passengers and were rescued from the Kashmir-side of the tunnel and the Verinag Zing area, where more than one-feet of snow had accumulated, she said.

Snow clearance operation are still underway at some areas of the highway, Sharma said.

The 270-km highway was closed for vehicular traffic Saturday evening after heavy snowfall in sector coupled with landslides atPantiyal, Ramsoo, Digdol and Battery Cheshma along the Banihal-Ramban stretch due to incessant rains.

The officials said snow clearance operation have also started along the Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in with south Kashmir's district.

They said about four-feet of snow had accumulated on the ground in Peer Ki Gali area over the past couple of days. Over 120 people, mostly truckers, were rescued after they got stranded in the high-altitude area on Saturday, the officials said.

"The snow clearance operation was started Sunday afternoon following improvement in the weather. We are on the job and efforts are on to ensure early restoration of the road which usually remains closed during winter owing to heavy snowfall in Peer Ki Gali area," of Police (traffic) said.

Sunday took stock of the situation arising due to heavy snowfall and ordered immediate restoration of essential services such as and in the affected areas.

Malik directed the administration to expedite efforts to mitigate difficulties of people and meet their requirements in view of the inclement weather conditions, an said.

Regarding restoration of road connectivity, the was told that all inter-district roads have been restored and the has been opened, he said.

Malik has also asked the principal secretary to make adequate funds available the power and public works departments for replacement of damaged transformers and snow clearance operations respectively, the said.

The also directed evacuation of all passengers stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the Mughal road and other major arterial links in the state, he said.

Surface and air links between the Valley and rest of the country were snapped Saturday while witnessed snowfall in November for the first time since 2009.

"In the last two decades, it was only the fourth time that it has snowed in Srinagar in November with 2009, 2008 and 2004 being the earlier instances," an of the said.

