Jammu-Srinagar NH remains closed for 4th day

Press Trust of India  |  Banihal/Jammu 

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for traffic for the fourth consecutive day Thursday due to a fresh landslide in Ramsoo belt ofRamban district, officials said.

Over 200 vehicles are stranded at different places in the highway after the landslide at Moonpassi area of Ramsoo.

The 270-km highway was closed on Monday following major landslides triggered by incessant rains and snowfall, leaving hundreds of Jammu-bound vehicles stranded.

The officials said the rest of the highway is traffic worthy after agencies concerned cleared the debris of the landslides at Moum Passi near Ramsu and several other places.

The frequent closure of the highway over the past one month has led to shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in the valley.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 16:00 IST

