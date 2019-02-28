JP Enterprise to implement Ramco Systems' logistics solutions

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems implements logistic software for J.P. Enterprises Logistics Corp, Canada
CKB Logistics selects Ramco Systems's logistics suite
Ramco ERP Drives Digital Transformation at PT. Cipta Krida Bahari (CKB Logistics)
Ramco Systems spurts after inking deal with Canadian firm
Ramco Systems bags order from US firm for 'aviation suite'
-
Canada-based J P Enterprises Logistics Corp Thursday said it would implement city-based Ramco Systems' logistics software for its expansion and entry into the e-commerce space.
Ramco's integrated logistics ERP (enterprise, resource and planning) software includes warehouse, transportation management, rating and billing along with ERP financials to automate operations and invoicing, a company statement said.
US-based supply chain provider and Ramco's business partner, Bricz LLC, played a key role in J P Enterprises Logistics selecting Ramco System's logistics solution.
Ramco Systems said it has commenced the seven-year partnership by installing end-to-end cloud logistics software at warehouses of J P Logistics.
The solution will also offer a customer portal to J P Logistics' extensive partner network spread across China, Europe and in 42 locations in United States.
"As a trusted brand with a long history, we were running many different applicatons across our operations. Thanks to Ramco's clear and comprehensive logistics software, we will now be able to enjoy better productivity, cashflow..", JP Logistics, CEO, John O'Neill said.
Commenting on the tie-up with J P Enterprises Logistics, Ramco Systems, CEO, Virender Aggarwal said, "with the global profileration of digital commerce, a good logistics software is essential to smooth handling and delivery of goods.
"We are pleased to partner with JP Logistics and excited to transform their global supply chain, in the years to come", he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU