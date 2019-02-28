Canada-based J P Enterprises Corp Thursday said it would implement city-based Systems' software for its expansion and entry into the space.

Ramco's integrated ERP (enterprise, resource and planning) software includes warehouse, transportation management, rating and billing along with ERP financials to automate operations and invoicing, a company statement said.

US-based provider and Ramco's partner, Bricz LLC, played a key role in J P Enterprises Logistics selecting System's

Systems said it has commenced the seven-year partnership by installing end-to-end at warehouses of J P Logistics.

The solution will also offer a customer portal to J P Logistics' extensive network spread across China, and in 42 locations in

"As a trusted brand with a long history, we were running many different applicatons across our operations. Thanks to Ramco's clear and comprehensive logistics software, we will now be able to enjoy better productivity, cashflow..", JP Logistics, CEO, said.

Commenting on the tie-up with J P Enterprises Logistics, Ramco Systems, CEO, said, "with the global profileration of digital commerce, a good is essential to smooth handling and delivery of goods.

"We are pleased to with and excited to transform their global supply chain, in the years to come", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)