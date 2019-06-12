Japan PM on Tehran mission to ease Iran-US tensions

Japan's Shinzo arrived in on Wednesday for a rare diplomatic mission, hoping to defuse tensions between the Islamic republic and Tokyo's ally

State television broadcast footage of being greeted at by Iran's

The first Japanese to visit in 41 years, was expected to go straight into talks with and to meet Iran's on Thursday morning.

His arrival was preceded by that of Japan's Taro Kono, who held closed-door talks with Zarif.

Addressing a cabinet meeting ahead of the visit, Rouhani said Iran's leaders and people were united in their view that "the main culprit is Not a single individual doubts it." "The (US) pressure has reached its full strength," he told the cabinet.

is locked in a bitter standoff with after withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May last year.

has since reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions, which have forced to halt its once substantial purchases of Iranian oil, and launched a military buildup in the Gulf.

"Amid concerns over growing tension in the and with the attention of the international community on the issue, wishes to do its best towards peace and stability in the region," Abe told reporters before leaving for

"Based on traditional friendly ties between and Iran, I would like to have candid exchanges of opinions with Rouhani and Khamenei towards easing tensions," he said.

officials said Abe would not present Tehran with a list of demands, or deliver a message from Washington, but instead wanted to play the role of neutral intermediary.

Abe discussed "the situation in Iran" in a telephone call with Trump on Tuesday, a said.

A said Abe will not be in Tehran to "mediate between and the US" and that "easing tensions" was the prime purpose.

"He might touch upon the subject (of mediation) but that does not necessarily mean he is delivering a message" from Washington, he added.

Japan is hoping to lower the temperature, officials say.

Abe won Trump's blessing for the mediation mission when the US president visited last month.

"We believe it is extremely important that, at the leadership level, we call on as a major regional power to ease tension, to adhere to the nuclear agreement and to play a constructive role for the region's stability," said.

Iranian newspapers were divided along conservative-reformist lines in their assessment of Abe's visit.

The reformist Sazandegi daily ran a front-page cartoon of Abe in full samurai armour, a rolled piece of paper in one hand and a shield on the other.

In an accompanying article headlined "A samurai in Tehran," the paper said everyone was waiting to see "Tehran's reaction to Japan's initiative to raise its international standing by mediating as both Washington's ally and Iran's friend."



The ultraconservative Javan daily, warned that "Iran and Japan minus America" could be a winning formula for Abe, but "Japan as America's intermediary in Iran" would fail given the deep mistrust of the US.

Other Iranian commentators said Abe could pass messages between the two sides.

"Mr. Abe's visit comes right after meeting Mr. Trump in Japan, so the Americans are interested in using this channel," Ebrahim Rahimpour, a former deputy foreign minister, told Iran's daily.

But while has longstanding trade ties with Tehran and a strategic alliance with Washington, experts say Abe has little leverage with either side and mediation will be an uphill struggle.

The trip by the Japanese "faces substantial obstacles and is unlikely to bear fruit," said Tobias Harris, an at group.

"While Japan has good relationships with on both sides, these relationships do not necessarily translate into influence.

