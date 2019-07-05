Japan Tourism Organization appoints Yusuke Yamamoto as ED for India

Japan National Tourism Organization Friday announced appointment of Yusuke Yamamoto as the new Executive Director of Tourism for Indian market from July 1.

As the executive director, he will be responsible in overseeing the India market while managing the development of policies and strategies to strengthen Japan's reputation as a world-class tourism and travel destination, Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said in a statement.

"India is now one of the fastest growing outbound tourism markets in the world. This is the magnitude of travellers we are aiming to tap on," Yusuke Yamamoto said.

As the executive director, he will be instrumental in integrating JNTO's focus for the Indian market by creating relationship with the travel and trade fraternity, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)