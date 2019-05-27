Japanese man dies inflight after eating 246 cocaine packets

Mexican prosecutors say a Japanese man who died aboard an airliner shortly after takeoff from City had ingested 246 packets of and went into cardiac arrest from a

Sunday's statement was issued by the attorney general's office for the northern state of Sonora, where an autopsy was performed following an emergency stop by the Aeromexico flight in Hermosillo.

The prosecutor's office says other passengers reported seeing the man convulsing in the early hours of Friday as the jetliner headed for Narita,

Authorities identified the man only as Udo "N'' and said he had travelled to Mexico's capital from Bogota,

