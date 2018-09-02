Jason has dismissed criticism surrounding "First Man" as "nonsense" following accusations that film is less patriotic.

The Damien Chazelle directorial received brickbats after film's lead said he believed Neil Armstrong's moonwalk "was widely regarded not as an American, but as a human achievement".

Senator slammed the makers for not showing the American flag being planted on the moon in the film.

Clarke, who plays Edward Higgins White, the first American man to walk in space, in the film, said, "It's nonsense, it's just nonsense. The film itself can be interpreted as patriotic.

"It's just silly and naive I think. Of course it celebrates one of the greatest acts of and Americans and humanity and mankind."



According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was speaking at the Film Festival.

added, "People look for conspiracy theories rather than looking for the truth".

The actor, who attended the festival to receive a career honour, said the theme of his next film, "Chappaquiddick" and current political climate, mirrored each other, which he called "dangerous".

"We're happy to hold up people that hold up our ideals but don't really buy them. Hypocrisy and lack of responsibility is one of the biggest challenges facing us today, he said.

He added "win at all costs" mentality pits political opponents against each other.

