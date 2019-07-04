Jawan's father missing, a month after video on land grabbing

Weeks after an army jawan from Telangana alleged that six acres of agricultural land belonging to his family had been encroached, the soldier's father has gone "missing" from his village.

S Swamy, who is posted in Jammu and Kashmir, suspected that his father has been kidnapped by those who had "grabbed" their land and said he came on leave Wednesday and also approached the police in this regard.

In a new video message, Swamy said: "My father has gone missing from Sunday (June 30). His phone is switched off. I have already stated that there is threat to my parents from the land grabbers.

I strongly suspect them (behind the missing of his father) and I request that they should be questioned and I am hopeful my father will return after they are inquired."



A senior police official told PTI that they have registered a missing case following the complaint.

"It is a land dispute matter and both parties are claiming ownership. Following a complaint by Sai Reddy's family members we have registered a missing case.

We are verifying the call detail record (CDR) of mobile phone," the official added.

Earlier in June, Swamy in a video message claimed that a person named P Anjaneyulu had "grabbed" the land "without our knowledge" in Chityal village in Tadwai mandal of Kamareddy district.

Swamy had then also alleged that the person had threatened to kill his parents.

Responding to the jawan's allegations, Kamareddy district collector N Satyanarayana had said based on complaints filed by Swamy and his father Sai Reddy, he had asked officials concerned to take necessary steps in May itself.

After an inquiry it was found that the land was under dispute and the officials wrote to Sai Reddy on May 29 advising him to approach a civil court for a resolution.

In a report, the district authorities said they have stopped issuance of the digitally signed land ownership passbook in the name of Anjaneyulu, following the complaint by the soldier.

According to the report, there was a dispute on ownership of the land between Swamy's father and another person, G Sangareddy.

The latter filed a case in a court in 2016 which gave an order in his (Sangareddy's) favour after which the then Tahsildar issued the "pattadar" (land ownership) passbook to him.

Subsequently, Sangareddy sold the land to Anjaneyulu through registered sale deed in July 2018, the report added.

