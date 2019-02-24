Jaya birth anniversary: AIADMK flags off 'achievement' propaganda vehicle

Distribution of welfare aid, gold rings to newborns and medical camps marked the 71st birth anniversary celebrations of late supremo J by the ruling party across on Sunday.

and (BJP) hailed the late for her services to the people.

Minister K and Deputy Minister O Panneerselvam led the celebrations by cutting a 71-kg cake at the headquarters here.

Later, they flagged off a propaganda van aimed at reaching out to people with the "achievements of the and the state government".

A compact disc of the party's propaganda songs, titled "Ammavin Arasu" (Jayalalithaa's government), was also released.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, the of the AIADMK, garlanded a statue of at the party office, distributed sweets and released a souvenir marking the occasion.

also launched a statewide drive to plant 71 lakh saplings.

Modi, whose party has entered into a pact with the AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in a tweet said: "Tributes to Ji on Her contribution towards the development of will be remembered for generations.

"A and compassionate leader, her welfare measures benefitted countless poor people."



Shah tweeted, "...her passion and commitment to serve the poor and marginalised shaped millions of lives in She will continue to be fondly remembered as Amma for generations."



Piyush Goyal, in a message, described Jayalalithaa as "the most respected and beloved Amma".

"Dr J. was someone I respect and someone whose radiant smiling face comes before my eyes as I talk to you," he tweeted after participating in a function here.

Senior AIADMK and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar presented gold rings to the babies born on Sunday at a government hospital here.

A medical camp was held at the AIADMK headquarters, where were also brought in to detect heart ailments.

The party office wore a festive look and the premises were decked up with flowers and festoons.

The election propaganda committee, led by AIADMK propaganda M Thambidurai, deliberated the modalities of taking of the party.

The AIADMK was given a sports utility vehicle by the party on the occasion for party work, a release said.

In Salem, led the Jayalalithaa birth anniversary celebrations and distributed welfare assistance among people.

In neighbouring Puducherry, the local unit of the AIADMK celebrated the birth anniversary of the late by distributing welfare assistance among people.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 after a

