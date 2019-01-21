JD(U) to hold divisional level conferences from Feb 9:

The ruling Dal(U) on Monday said it will organise divisional level workers' conferences in February to galvanise party cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Eight such meetings will be held and as well as the party's national has been requested to attend all of them, JD(U) state said.

"The party is ready to face polls whenever it happens," he said.

"The party has been organising various programmes in the recent past and now it has decided to hold divisional level workers' conference, which will begin from Tirhut division on February 9," Singh told reporters here.

Singh, a member, also said that the party has requested its national to attend all the conferences.

"Apart from discussing party programmes and polices, we will also be telling them about the various government welfare schemes at the conferences," he added.

The party has already organised various programmes such as EBC conference, Dalit/Mahadalit conference, district level minorities' cell workers conference, women's conference, he said, adding, such programmes have helped the JD(U) a lot, especially at block and booth levels.

In February, the other places where JD(U)'s conferences will be held are - Darbhanga, Kosi, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Munger, Magadh and Saran, Singh said.

Birendra Singh Kushwaha, who was the education minister during the tenure of the RJD government from 2000 to 2004, and former RLSP's national youth president Ram Pukar Sinha Kushwaha also joined the JD(U) along with hundreds of supporters, in Singh's presence, took the party's membersip.

Singh welcomed both the leaders in the party saying that their entry would help to strengthen the party, especially in Champaran area where they have a good influence over the people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)