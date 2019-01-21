Resisting new technology is 'outdated' says Iran's Rouhani

Iranian on Monday said resistance against new technologies is "outdated" as he once again criticised the judiciary's blocking of

"Resisting new technologies and modern developments is an outdated approach," said in a speech broadcast by state television.

"We can see that some still oppose new phenomena especially those related to communication and information," he added.

in recent years has blocked access to many platforms such as Facebook, and and in May the judiciary blocked messaging app.

In May said the government does not approve of the judiciary's blockage of Telegram - the country's most popular with some 40 million users or around half the population.

In his speech Monday he said preventing Iranians from accessing social would amount to creating a forbidden fruit which they would crave more and more.

"Filtering is not the solution. We must raise the society's digital literacy so that they can use it (social media) without being harmed by it," Rouhani said.

"We don't have in and only have state television and radio," he said.

"Everything is congested in the cyberspace ... everyone wants to say everything in this space since they don't have any other media," he added.

In January, Iranian media said the judiciary was mulling banning Instagram, the last major platform still freely available in the country.

Despite restrictions, Iranians including top officials such as Rouhani himself and continue to use services such as Twitter, which are widely accessible via proxy servers.

