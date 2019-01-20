JD(U) to vote against citizenship bill in Rajya Sabha

The (United) Sunday said it would vote against the controversial Citizenship Bill when it is tabled in the Rajya Sabha, notwithstanding the party's alliance with the

The party's and chief K C Tyagi said this while criticising the for staging a walkout from the when the bill was being put to vote, saying it was a "farce" and "tantamount to support".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed in the on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

A large section of the people and several organisations in the northeast have opposed the bill saying it would nullify the provisions of the Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

Tyagi was speaking to reporters after a meeting of the bearers here at the residence of Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U).

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who joined the party in September last year and was elevated to the post of a few weeks later, was among those who attended the meeting chaired by Kumar.

"The national office-bearers of the party reaffirmed the commitment to the legacy of socialist movement and to our old stand on issues like Ram temple, Article 370 and uniform civil code," Tyagi said.

"As far as the new citizenship bill concerning is concerned, we condemn the attitude and behaviour of the when the bill was put to vote in the Lok Sabha," he added.

Staging a walkout is tantamount to support and it is our apprehension that the Congress, by enacting a farce, wants to support the bill. We are going to oppose it when it comes before the Rajya Sabha, Tyagi said further.

The stance of JD(U) assumes significance in the backdrop of the (BJP), its ally in Bihar, facing the heat on the issue in where it is in power and has lost the support of its former ally following differences on the matter.

The JD(U) leader also said a party delegation, which would comprise Kishor and himself, among others, would soon visit Assam to take stock of the ramifications of the legislation.

Tyagi further said that the JD(U) will hold its national meeting here in the last week of February.

" has been assigned the task of deciding candidates for the seats which our party will be contesting in the polls," he said.

"He will be assisted by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and Vijendra Yadav, both of whom have headed the state unit in the past," he added.

The JD(U) is slated to contest 17 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, as per the arrangement it has reached with alliance partners and Ram Vilas Paswan's (LJP).

Pavan Varma, another JD(U) present at the meeting, said, "Our differences with the on controversial issues is on principles and do not in any way violate coalition 'dharma'."



"We do not think it would lead to any misgivings as we have taken our stand on each of these issues after informing the BJP beforehand," he said.

Replying to a query, he said the party was confident that the constituents of the BJP-led will finalise the seats to be contested by each party by the end of February, before the poll schedule is announced.

