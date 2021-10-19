Jeep India recalls 39 Jeep Wrangler units to fix fuel supply part

-
Automaker Jeep India on Tuesday said it is recalling 39 fully imported units of Jeep Wrangler in order to inspect and replace fuel supply line connector.
The company said it is recalling the SUV units manufactured between January 24, 2020 and March 17, 2020.
As part of the regular vehicle audit process, quality control identified the potential to replace the fuel supply line connector, which may have a propensity to crack, resulting in a leak from the fuel lines, which may cause a fire hazard, Jeep India said in a statement.
As a safety precaution, the 39 Jeep Wrangler units will be voluntarily recalled in order to eliminate any risk to the vehicle occupants, the vehicle itself and the people who might be in close range of the vehicle at any given time, it added.
The locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler is unaffected by this recall, the automaker stated.
Customer safety and the quality of our vehicles are the topmost priorities for us. Thanks to our continuous and stringent quality control processes this issue was identified early. Trained technicians at our authorised workshops across the country will conduct the necessary checks and procedures, at no cost to the customers," Jeep India Head Nipun Mahajan noted.
This voluntary recall of the 39 units would begin on November 1, 2021.
Jeep Wrangler units have been identified by their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
Jeep dealers have started contacting the 39 customers via e-mail and phone, the company stated.
Appropriate appointments are being taken with the vehicle owners before their vehicle is brought to the authorised workshop, it added.
To ensure absolute safety, the affected part will be first inspected and then replaced, only if necessary, Jeep India noted.
