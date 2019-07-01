Jehan shines at Austrian Grand Prix, wins second place in F3 race

India's new racing sensation Jehan Daruvala continued his amazing streak of podiums, with a second place finish in Round 3 of the FIA Formula 3 Championship here.

Jehan once again proved his mettle in the sprint event of the championship late Sunday, a support race for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at the 4.318km long, Redbull Ring Circuit.

In qualifying, Jehan was on a quick lap before the red flag stopped the session, causing him to abort his lap. In the short time available once the session resumed, Jehan was able to qualify 4th out of 30 racers, with a lap-time of 1:19.934.

The Indian's team mate, New Zealand's Ferrari backed racer Marcus Armstrong was on pole (starting first) of the highly competitive grid, which had 22 racers within one second.

Jehan made a good start from fourth, as the lights went out in race 1. He attempted to overtake into the first corner but was defended well. Up ahead, Armstrong & British racer Max Fewtrell were exchanging the lead, before Estonian Juri Vips, managed to overtake both of them to win the race.

Overtaking was very difficult right through the race with the top 5 positions remaining the same for most of the race. On the last lap Jehan tried to make a move on Marcus for a spot on the podium but was pushed wide and had to settle for 4th eventually.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)