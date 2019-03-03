Manoj Tiwari dons military fatigues at party rally, draws flak

has drawn flak for attending a party rally here in military fatigues.

flagged off a BJP bike rally in the Yamuna Vihar area in his North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday wearing military fatigues.

Drawing flak, tweeted on Sunday, "I wore (it) simply because I felt proud of my I am not in Indian but I was expressing my feeling of solidarity. Why should it be treated like an insult? I have the highest regard for our By (this) logic, tomorrow if I wear a Nehru Jacket, will it be an insult to Jawaharlal Nehru?"



said it was a "shameless act" on Tiwari's part.

"Shameless. Shameless. Shameless. Tewari BJP MP and wearing Armed Forces uniform and seeking votes. BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans. And then giving lectures on patriotism. Low life," he tweeted, targeting and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)