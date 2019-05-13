JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Retail inflation may rise to 4% in FY20: Report

Indices log 9th straight session fall; financial stocks drag
Business Standard

JeM militant arrested in J&K's Anantnag

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was Monday arrested in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Hilal Ahmad was arrested from Dooru area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a police officer said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

Police have registered a case and investigation is going on to probe his complicity in terror crimes, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 18:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU