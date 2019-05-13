Collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 4 HCs

The Collegium has recommended names of four high court judges for their appointment as chief justices of the high courts of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and

As per May 10 resolutions uploaded on the apex court website, a three-member Collegium, headed by of India Ranjan Gogoi, recommended to the Centre the name of Justice D N for his appointment as the of High Court.

Similarly, the Collegium has recommended names of Justices A A Kureshi, V Ramasubramanian and R S Chauhan for their appointment as chief justices of high courts of Madhya Pradesh, and respectively.

"Office of the of the High Court would be falling vacant very shortly, consequent upon retirement of Justice Rajendra Menon, chief justice of that high court. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made," the Collegium, also comprising Bobde and N V Ramana, said.

"Justice D N is a senior puisne from and at present is functioning, on transfer, in Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice D N is suitable in all respects for being appointed as chief justice of the High Court," the resolution said.

Recommending the name of Justice Ramasubramanian for appointment as chief justice of the High Court, the Collegium said it has taken into consideration the fact that at present there is only one chief justice from

"Justice V Ramasubramanian is the senior-most from and at present is functioning, on transfer, in High Court. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice V Ramasubramanian is suitable in all respects for being appointed as chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court," the resolution said.

Regarding Justice Kureshi, the Collegium said he is the senior-most from the and at present is functioning, on transfer, in the

" of the High Court would be falling vacant, very shortly, consequent upon retirement of Justice S K Seth, chief justice of that high court. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made," it said.

The Collegium resolution said that Justice Chauhan is the senior-most judge from and at present is functioning in as

" of the Telangana High Court, which has recently been constituted as separate high court for the state of Telangana, has been lying vacant for some time. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made," it said.

Besides them, the Collegium has also recommended the names of two advocates, and Vishal Mishra, for appointment as judges at the High Court.

It dealt with the file relating to proposal for appointment of five advocates as judges of the High Court.

"For purpose of assessing merit and suitability of the above-named recommendees for elevation to the high court, we have carefully scrutinized the material on record including the observations made by the as well as certain complaints, placed before us. Apart from this, the Collegium had an interaction with all the recommendees on April 1, 2019," the resolution said.

It noted that proposal regarding elevation of the three other advocates as judges "deserves to be remitted" to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

