Benelli cuts price of TNT 300, 302R in India

Italian motorcycle-maker Monday said it has cut prices of its 300-cc bikes 300 and 302R, due to reduction in

The company, along with Adishwar Auto Ride - Mahavir Group, has cut the price of 300 to Rs 2.99 lakh from Rs 3.5 lakh. It has also reduced price of 302R to Rs 3.10 lakh from Rs 3.7 lakh.

"We strongly believe in the value proposition of our products and customer sentiments towards the brand Benelli," MD Vikas Jhabakh said.

The company has witnessed a significant reduction in the of the 300 and 302R models and this has helped to pass on the benefit to the biking enthusiasts in India, he added.

Adishwar Auto Ride (AARI) is the exclusive of to distribute its premium product range in the country.

