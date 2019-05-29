'Jessica Jones' season three to premiere on June 14

The third and final season of Marvel superhero series " Jones" will premiere on on June 14.

The show was among the five Marvel series that were cancelled by the streaming giant this year.

had also pulled the plug on "The Punisher", "Daredevil", "Iron First", "Luke Cage" and "The Defenders", hinting at the end of its licensing partnership with Disney-owned Marvel.

" Jones", featuring in the lead, follows the former superhero who opens her own detective agency.

In the third season, Jones will have to repair the broken relationship with her friend (Rachael Taylor) to take down a highly intelligent psychopath who crosses their paths, reported Variety.

The cast for the 13-episode season three also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)