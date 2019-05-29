Shah, Prasad cease to be members of Rajya Sabha

Amit Shah, Union ministers and and have ceased to be the members of the of Parliament after being elected to the Lok Sabha, the secretariat said Wednesday.

The BJP is likely to use these three vacancies to bring in leaders like its Ram Vilas Paswan, who is not a member of any House but may become a in the Modi government, to the

Paswan may get elected to the from Bihar, from where Prasad was a member. Prasad has won the elections from

Similarly, the two seats which will fell vacant from Gujarat, after both Shah and Irani got elected to the Lok Sabha, may be used for accommodating those leaders who have lost the election but may be given berth in the Cabinet.

Shah has won the election from Gandhinagar in and Irani from Amethi in

won the election from Thoothukudi in

