Payal suicide case: 3 accused sent to police custody till May 31

A special court here Wednesday remanded three senior women doctors, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a junior colleague by passing casteist slurs at her at a state-run hospital here, in police custody till May 31.

The accused -- Bhakti Mehere, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal -- were booked after their 26-year-old colleague at here allegedly hanged herself at her hostel room last Wednesday.

R M Sadrani remanded the three accused in police custody till May 31 after accepting the prosecution's arguments, seeking their custody for interrogation to ascertain if they misplaced or destroyed Tadvi's purported suicide note.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Anti-Ragging Act, the IT Act and section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

