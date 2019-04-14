JUST IN
Business Standard

Crisis looms as Jet Airways suspends SAARC, ASEAN and some Europe flights

Jet Airways has also cancelled its long-haul, west-bound operations to and from Amsterdam, London Heathrow, and Paris till April 16

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Struggling for survival due to a severe cash crunch, Jet Airways has suspended its operations in SAARC and ASEAN regions indefinitely, besides extending suspension of its services to Toronto and Paris from Chennai and back.

The airline has also cancelled its long-haul, west-bound operations to and from Amsterdam, London Heathrow, and Paris till April 16, Jet Airways said Sunday.

Operating with 6-7 aircraft, Jet Airways had on Friday extended suspension of its services to these destinations until Monday.

"Jet Airways has currently suspended operations to SAARC and ASEAN destinations, as well as to Toronto and Paris from Chennai and back," said Jet Airways in a statement.

"The airline has also cancelled its long-haul, west-bound operations to/from Amsterdam, London Heathrow, and Paris until April 16 (Tuesday)," it added.

According to available information, the airline has also stopped accepting bookings for its Mumbai-Paris flight until June 10.

It has also closed reservations for its Mumbai-London, Mumbai-Amsterdam-Mumbai and Bangalore-Amsterdam flights, up to April 18, according to the information.

Jet Airways confirmed stopping of bookings for these flights, saying the move is aimed at re-accommodating passengers due to interim cancellations.

"As a proactive measure, Jet Airways has restricted sales on certain routes for a few days, in order to re-accommodate guests, who have unfortunately been inconvenienced by

interim cancellations," the airline said.

Following complaints by passengers of lack of information on cancellation and non-receipt of refunds, Civil Aviation secretary had Friday said the Centre had asked Jet Airways to inform passengers 48 hours in advance about flight cancellations, and take their problems into consideration.
First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 15:40 IST

