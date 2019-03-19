Jet Airways crisis: Prabhu asks aviation secy to hold emergency meeting

Aviation on Tuesday directed his ministry's to hold an emergency meeting on the debt-ridden massively cancelling flights after grounding of a large part of its fleet.

The minister's direction came in the wake of the airliner drastically reducing its operations due to liquidity crunch.

"Directed Secretary, @MOCA GOI to hold an emergency meeting on grounding of flights by Jet Airways, advance bookings, cancellations, refunds and safety issues, if any," Prabhu said in a tweet.

"Asked him (civil aviation secretary) to get a report on Jet compliance issues immediately from DGCA," he added.

Earlier Monday, engineers' body wrote to aviation regulator DGCA, seeking its intervention in the recovery of their salary dues, saying non-payment was affecting their psychological condition which, in turn, was a "risk" to the airline's flight operations.