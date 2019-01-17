Jharkhand announces a bonus of Rs 150 per quintal on paddy

government Thursday announced a bonus of Rs 150 per quintal on paddy, over the Centres minimum support price of Rs 1,750 for Kharif for 2018-19.

The Centre has already announced a minimum support price of Rs 1,750 per quintal of paddy.

A total Rs 52 crore has been approved by the Cabinet, presided by Raghubar Das, in this connection, an official release said here.

The state Cabinet also approved the MoU between the statement government and the Airports Authority of for the development of the airport at East Singhbhums Dhalbhumgarh and other airports in the state.

The Cabinet also approved a joint venture to run them, the release added.

