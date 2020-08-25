JMM Chief Shibu Soren, diagnosed with coronavirus, shifted to hospital

JMM chief Shibu Soren, who was



diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, was shifted to a private hospital here on Monday as a precautionary measure, official sources said.

Soren, 76, and his wife Roopi tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and were in home isolation as they did have symptoms, they said.

However, taking into account his age and medical record, the former chief minister was shifted to the Medanta Hospital here in the evening, they added.

His condition is currently stable, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the JMM supremo's son and Chief Minister Hemant Soren was found to be COVID-negative. His wife Kalpana also tested negative for COVID-19, officials said.

They were tested for COVID-19 for the third time.

However, two staffers at the chief minister's residence was found to be positive for COVID-19, said Dr Manoj, the head of the microbiology department at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)