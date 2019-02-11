Lead futures soften 1.14% on low demand

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lead prices weakened 1.14 per cent to Rs 146.90 per kg in futures trade Monday as participants reduced exposure amid fall in demand from consuming industries in the spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in February fell by Rs 1.70, or 1.14 per cent, to Rs 146.90 per kg in a business turnover of 631 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders owing to muted demand from battery-makers in the spot market led to the slide in lead futures.

