Jimmy Tatro joins Judd Apatow's comedy

"American Vandal" star has boarded filmmaker Apatow's upcoming comedy film.

The 27-year-old joins Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Bill Burr, and in the project.

Details are scarce but it is reported that the coming-of-age film, set in New York's Staten Island, will use elements from Davidson's life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apatow is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and

Tomei will play Davidson's mother and Maude will play Davidson's sister.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2020.

