Jindal discusses ISKCON World Heritage Centre project with

Industrialists Sajjan Jindal, B K and met of at the headquarters of the for Consciousness at in and discussed the proposed plan to World Heritage Centre, a of the religious organisation said Friday.

The is to come up on 700 acres at a cost of Rs 3000 crore besides a Rs 500 crore 'Temple of Vedic Planetarium', which is expected to be inaugurated in 2022.

centre will come up at Nabadwip, the birth place of Sri Chaitanya and neighbouring

Jindal will be the of the committee, which will oversee the work of the project, the ISKCON said.

Ford, who by the name of Ambarish Das as an ISKCON devotee, had reached on Sunday and participated in the meeting.

He is the grandson of Henry Ford, the of Ford Motor Company.

Jindal, the JSW chairman, also discussed other details of the project with Ford, Goenka, who is the of and Goel, the chairman, the said.

The was conceived by ISKCON and Chief Minister had shown personal interest for it. The mega project when completed will give a major boost to tourism in the country, specifically in Bengal.

Ir will house 'spiritual camps' of 45 countries with each reflecting the specific country's culture, dress, lifestyle, and ambience, said.

Apart from the and spiritual camps of different countries, the Centre will have facilities, including four amusement theme-based parks, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)