Jindal discusses ISKCON World Heritage Centre project with

Industrialists Sajjan Jindal, B K Goenka and Ashok Goel met Alfred Ford of Ford Motors at the headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness at Mayapur in West Bengal and discussed the proposed plan to World Heritage Centre, a spokesman of the religious organisation said Friday.
The World Heritage Centre is to come up on 700 acres at a cost of Rs 3000 crore besides a Rs 500 crore 'Temple of Vedic Planetarium', which is expected to be inaugurated in 2022.
The heritage centre will come up at Nabadwip, the birth place of Sri Chaitanya and neighbouring Mayapur.
Jindal will be the chairman of the committee, which will oversee the work of the World Heritage centre project, the ISKCON spokesman said.
Ford, who by the name of Ambarish Das as an ISKCON devotee, had reached Mayapur on Sunday and participated in the meeting.
He is the grandson of Henry Ford, the founder of Ford Motor Company.
Jindal, the JSW chairman, also discussed other details of the project with Ford, Goenka, who is the chairman of Welspun and Goel, the Essel group chairman, the spokesman said.
The World Heritage Centre was conceived by ISKCON and West Bengal Chief Minister had shown personal interest for it. The mega project when completed will give a major boost to tourism in the country, specifically in Bengal.
Ir will house 'spiritual camps' of 45 countries with each reflecting the specific country's culture, dress, lifestyle, food and ambience, the spokesman said.
Apart from the Temple of Vedic Planetarium and spiritual camps of different countries, the Centre will have facilities, including four amusement theme-based parks, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
