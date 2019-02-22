JUST IN
Business Standard

Leopard seen in Rangamatia area of Bhubaneswar

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

A leopard was reportedly sighted by residents of Rangamatia area here, Forest officials said Friday.

The leopard was seen by a resident and he raised an alarm on Thursday night. A team of forest personnel went to the spot and examined the pug marks.

The forest staff suspect that a leopard from the Chandaka sanctuary might have strayed into the human settlement area.

The incident comes days after a leopard had strayed into Palaspalli area of the city on February 18 evening. The animal was captured by forest officials near the Bhubaneswar airport on February 19.

The animal was shifted to the Nandankanan Zoological Park and later released to Chandaka forest after treatment at the zoo.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 17:55 IST

