World heritage centre to be set up at Mayapur

A housing 'spiritual camps' of 45 countries would be set up at Mayapur, the global headquarters of the for Consciousness (ISKCON), in district.

The camp of each country would reflect its culture, dress, lifestyle, and ambiance, an ISKCON said from Sunday.

The process for setting up the centre got momentum after inquired about the project at a recent administrative meeting in district.

Expressing hope that the centre would help in attracting more tourists to the state, she had offered all help to the ISKCON from the

The estimated project cost of the proposed centre has been fixed at Rs 3000 crore, said.

"The will come up at the first part of the It will have one of the biggest domes in the world. The TOVP is expected to be inaugurated in 2022," of ISKCON Land Department, Alay Govind Das said.

"We will be setting up other facilities in the centre including four amusement theme-based parks. Latest technology would be used to bring alive the tales of Lord in Vrindavan," Das said.

The proposed project would also showcase traditional Bengali handloom and craft as suggested by the chief minister, said.

