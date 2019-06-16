Jinson betters own national record in 1500m in an event Europe

Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson marginally bettered his own national record timing in 1500m while competing at the Next Generation Athletics Meet in the Netherlands.
Johnson clocked 3:37.62 to finish sixth in the event at the Dutch city of Nijmegen on Saturday to eclipse his earlier national record timing of 3:37.86, which he set during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Ajay Kumar Saroj also took part in the event, clocking 3:40.39.
P U Chitra won the women's event by clocking 4:13.52.
Dope testing is a pre-requisite for ratification of national records and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will have to see this aspect while taking a decision.
The 28-year-old Johnson is currently training in Spala, Poland. He will compete in another event in Sweden on Tuesday.
