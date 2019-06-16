New executive of Public Relations and Allied Services Association of Rajasthan constituted

The new body of the (PRASAR) of the was constituted here on Sunday.

M Mustafa Sheikh was elected the was elected senior vice president, as vice president, as vice (regional), Veer Sain as general secretary, as and as of PRASAR.

"PRASAR will work with commitment for the welfare of information service cadre employees, besides further strengthening propagating mechanism of the state government," Sheikh said.

said that the election was held through paperless mode. From filing nomination to voting and result declaration, the process was done electronically.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)