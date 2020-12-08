Jio to roll out 5G services in India in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani

has plans to launch 5G services in the second half of 2021, Chairman said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, Ambani said policy steps are needed to accelerate an early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere.

"I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Ambani said.



He also pitched for policy interventions to bring smartphones to 300 million 2G phone users in India so that they can also benefit from digital transformations.

India is today among the best digitally-connected nations in the world, Ambani said, but there are 300 million phone users "trapped" in 2G and there is a need for policy intervention to bring to them smartphones that are capable of doing digital transactions.

India, he added, can develop into a manufacturing hub of semiconductors.

"We cannot rely on large imports," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)