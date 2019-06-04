AAI signs technical assistance pact with Boeing

The US Boeing co and national airports body AAI Tuesday announced the signing of a technical assistance agreement for developing a comprehensive roadmap for modernisation of in the country.

The comprises communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) and (ATM).

The 10-year modernisation roadmap will be undertaken with a grant from the (USTDA), a release said.

The agreement is aimed at developing a roadmap for AAI to use as guidance in the modernisation of the Indian National Airspace System (NAS) based on global and local best practices to optimally utilize airspace capacity, enhance CNS/ATM, it said.

The implementation of modern technologies and global practices will allow to increase its airspace capacity significantly by improving communications, enabling flexible use of airspace and allowing the safe processing of additional flights using for smoother and more efficient skies in said Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman, Airports Authority of

Under the agreement, Boeing will analyse current technologies and processes to identify efficiency improvements that can be implemented while maintaining a practical and safe airspace system, it added.

India is experiencing unprecedented growth in civil aviation. With this kind of growth comes the need for safe and efficient aircraft operations, as well as improving the infrastructure, said Salil Gupte, President,

The Boeing's agreement with AAI will help to enable the continued growth of India's aerospace industry, he said.

As part of the project, Boeing will also work closely with aviation safety regulator of Civil Aviation (DGCA), domestic airlines and airports operators and other airspace stakeholders such as the US-India Aviation Cooperation Programme (ACP), the release said.

"USTDA is proud to build on its long-time relationship with India's aviation sector. We believe this project will play an important role in supporting India's rapidly growing aviation sector and connecting American industry with new export opportunities," said Thomas Hardy, Acting Director, USTDA.

Commenting on the tie-up, Kenneth I Juster, US to India, said India and the have been strong partners in economic growth. "This agreement between the and Boeing is a significant step in furthering collaboration on aviation between the two countries.

