JK authorities order probe into death of seven people in Leh

Authorities in district of Saturday ordered an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of seven people after an avalanche struck two vehicles on Friday.

Deputy has constituted an enquiry committee comprising and tehsildar Gurmet Namgail to conduct a thorough enquiry into the matter, an said.

He said police has started an inquest proceeding in the matter.

An avalanche hit two trucks, carrying 10 people, atKhardungla pass -- one of the highest motorable roads in the world at 17,500 feet -- in region at 7.00 am on Friday.

The two trucks were buried under an avalanche of 20 feet depth, nearly 800 metres from Khardungla Top towards South Pullu.

Five bodies were recovered on Friday, while two more found Saturday.

A is on for the three missing persons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)