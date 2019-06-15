JK Bank now under RTI, CVC

The will now come under the purview of and (CVC) guidelines, an said Saturday.

He said the decision was taken by the Board of Directors of the

The move will ensure greater transparency and accountability, the said here.

" Board of Directors today (Saturday) decided to bring the bank under the purview of CVC guidelines & J&K RTI Act-2009 to ensure greater transparency & accountability," he said.

On June 11, B V R Subrahmanyam had said the bank has no choice but to be under RTI as it is a

"It is registered under the companies act as a government company. By the end of June, the bank will be brought under the RTI and CVC guidelines," he said.

The decision comes days after Parvez Ahmed was removed as the of the for alleged corruption, nepotism and favouritism.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)