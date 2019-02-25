JK Cong leader alleges sloganeering, stone pelting on Jammu people

-
Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Sham Lal Sharma Monday alleged "anti-national" sloganeering coupled with stone pelting on people from Jammu was being carried out at the behest of "Kashmir-centric" politicians and secessionist forces.
The former minister also expressed concern over registration of cases against youths of Jammu who protested against such forces.
"Anti-national sloganeering followed by stone-throwing on Jammu people was done with the intent to flare up communal passions at the behest of Kashmir-centric politicians and secessionist forces," Sharma, senior vice president of J&K Congress unit, said.
The Jammu and Kashmir police had registered a case on Thursday in connection with allegedly raising anti-national slogans by some stranded Kashmiri Muslim passengers here on February 11.
The Congress leader said those who committed the crime were moving scot-free.
Sharma also urged upon the government to take strict action against "anti-national" elements.
"During the previous BJP-PDP government, 10,000-12,000 stone pelters were released by the alliance government....which proved a suicidal step," he said.
The Congress leader added that the decision led to the security forces paying a heavy price.
"Not only this, the security forces got demoralised by such wrong decisions...The BJP compromised on security for the lust of power," he alleged.
