JK guv accuses political parties of politicising R-day order

and Tuesday accused political parties of politicising an order mandating government employees to attend the celebrations and said he stood by the order which was being issued since 2009.

Malik said there was nothing wrong in the order.

"I stand by this. This is not a new order. It has been issued since2009. This was there before me. Every year the same order is issued, not even with a change of comma or full stop," he said.

"I have the orders from 2009 to 2018 with me", he said.

As per the order issued by the on January 15, employees were warned that failure to attend the function will be construed as dereliction of duty and disobedience.

"It is the duty of every government servant to attend the (Republic Day) function which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our nation," stated the order issued by

"All the officers and officials of the stationed at and are, therefore, enjoined upon to attend the functions as part of their official duty," it said.

The said the order went to all employees of the

""There is nothing wrong in it. They have duty (on that day) and they should be present there. That is why it is being sent to them. There nothing like imposing nationalism on them."



"From where does nationalism come into this? They have to perform their routine jobs", he said.

Lashing out at political parties for politicising the issue, Malik said they had become defunct and were losing their base which was why they were resorting to communalism.

"Please do not do such things. It is not good," he added.

The alleged political parties were politicising the issue and dividing the society by communalising it to gain votes.

"This type of has destroyed Kashmir", he added.

said nationalism could never be dictated.

"There should be 'will' for such events, not forced diktats. This clears how things happen and are happening in the 'integral' part. Patriotism can't be enforced it should be inherent," Para tweeted.

termed it an "unconstitutional" order.

supported the governor, saying the order should be accepted as a matter of pride.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian. We all have to participate in the parade," he said in response to a question on political parties reportedly criticising the order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)