Two killed as van hits their bike

Two persons were charred to death while their friend was injured when their motorcycle burst into flames after being hit by a speeding van on the Pallia-Nighasan road in Pallia here, police said Thursday.
The accident occurred late Wednesday night, they said.
The deceased were identified as Pankaj (25) and his friend Anil (24), both residents of Buddhapurwa village under the Nighasan Police Station limits, Pallia Circle Officer Pradeep Yadav said.
The injured, Shankar, was rushed to district hospital and he is out of danger, police said.
The three were on their way back home when the van, coming from the opposite direction, hit their motorcycle on the Pallia-Nighasan road near Tilkapur village, police said, adding that none of them was wearing helmets.
The motorcycle caught fire after the collision, leaving Pankaj and Anil dead on the spot.
The van driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle, police said.
