JLR sales decline 9.6% to 47,060 units in June, says Tata Motors

Wednesday said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover's sales were down 9.6 per cent to 47,060 units in June this year.

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 14,933 units during the month, down 8.5 per cent from the same month last, said in a regulatory filing.

Land Rover sales were at 32,127 units, down 10.1 per cent from the same month last year, it added.

Retail sales in the UK were up 4.6 per cent but down in other regions, including North America (-9 per cent), Europe (-11.7 per cent), China (-12.3 per cent) and in other overseas markets (-18.6 per cent), reflecting generally weaker industry conditions, the company said.

Retail sales of the all-electric I-PACE and the new Range Rover Evoque grew, while other models were impacted by the weaker general market conditions, it added.