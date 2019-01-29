JMB operative wanted in 2014 Burdwan blast case held

A (JMB) operative, who was wanted in the 2014 case, was arrested by the in West Bengal's district, officials said Tuesday.

Kadar Kazi, 32, was arrested Monday night from the station area of the district, they said.

"He was wanted in the case and was also declared a proclaimed offender," an said.

Kazi's associate Sajjad Ali, who was also involved in the activities of the JMB, has also been arrested in the late night operation, he said.

Two persons were killed and another was injured in a bomb explosion at a house in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan on October 2, 2014.

Later, it was revealed that these two individuals and others, believed to be members of the JMB, present in the house were engaged in preparation of bombs, arms and ammunition, maintaining hideouts and organising terrorist training camps in pursuance of a larger conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of and in Bangladesh, the NIA said.

The is a terrorist organisation operating in It was banned by the of in 2005.

