JNU admin panel suggests concession in utility, service charges for all

A high-level committee set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has recommended that concession in utility and service charges be given to all university students and not only those below poverty line.

The committee submitted its report to the university administration on Monday.

The university has seen protest by students over the issue of hostel fee hike.

It had announced a partial rollback of the hiked fee, but it was not accepted by students. The following are the highlights of the committee recommendations:

• While appreciating the 50 percent concession given to the eligible category students in utility and service charges by the Executive Council, the high-level committee (HLC) has strongly recommended that concessions in utility and service charges be given to all the students of the University.

• The committee scrutinized the estimated utility and service charges in the hostels, which are Rs.2000/- per month (including electricity and water charges of Rs. 300) and has recommended that Rs.1000 per month may be charged, in place of Rs.2000 per month, towards utility and service charges for all the students.

• The Committee has also recommended 75 percent reduction in utility and service charges for all the eligible students who would be charged Rs.500 in place of Rs. 2000 per month.